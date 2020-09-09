Ronald (Ron) James Baron was born to Mike and Stephanie Baron of Chisholm on July 17, 1933.
He married Rosemary Krier of Hibbing in 1956, went on to serve in the Army in Japan and then returned to the States to earn his Masters of Science in Teaching and Education degree. They became a family of five with their children Jim, Steve and Lisa and eventually settled in Racine, Wis., where he spent the next 21 years as a school teacher and working for a credit union.
After the passing of his wife in 1979, he moved “home” to Chisholm after accepting the position of City Clerk. His family grew when he married Patricia Staffaroni (Samsa) of Chisholm who had four children – Todd, Mike, Linda and Dianne. After retiring as City Clerk, he was elected on the city council. He mourned the loss of his second wife, Patricia, who passed in 2006. He went on to live his retirement years in his beloved hometown doing what he loved most… enjoying his family and grandchildren snowmobiling, camping, and fishing with his special friend of many years, Mardel Lampi.
Ron is survived by his children, Jim (Tracy) Baron of Chisholm and Lisa Baron (Dave Lauzon) of Duluth; his sister, Bette Wheaton of Chisholm; and grandchildren: Cassidy Domogalla (Chris), Kealey Baron, Alyssa Gaus (Nate) and Jacob Lauzon.
Ron was preceded in death by his wives, Rosemary Krier and Patricia Samsa; son, Steve; step children, Mike and Dianne; and parents, Mike and Stephanie.
Per Ron’s request, a private Celebration of Life will be held for immediate family only.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
