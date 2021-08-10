​​Ronald ‘Ron’ Fields

A Celebration of Life will be held for Ronald ‘Ron’ Fields on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Trailside Lounge and Grill in Meadowlands. We invite you to join us for food and drinks at Ron's favorite place as we share our memories and stories.

Ron passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud.

Arrangements were made by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of ​​Ronald Fields as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries