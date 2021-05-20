Ronald “Ron” E. Fields passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in Saint Cloud, Minn.
He was born on April 26, 1937, in Duluth, Minn., to Russell and Evelyn (Nelson) Fields. He married Fran Jedlicka on Aug. 10, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Meadowlands, where they spent a majority of their lives together. He served in the Air National Guard from 1955-1965. For a total of 45 years, Ron was a Safety and Transportation Supervisor for Dow Chemical and Viking Explosives, retiring in 2010. He was a member of the International Society of Explosive Engineers for many years. Ron was a kind, polite, social, and very loving man. He enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, motorcycle rides on his Harley Davidsons, classic cars, cruises, and spending holidays with his family. Of all of the joys Ron had in his life, his greatest comfort came from the times he shared with his family and grandchildren.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Fran Fields of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Debby Hagemeier of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Amber (Daniel Hruska) Bok of Mukilteo, Wash., Brent (Alec Goldwyn) Haehn of Denver, Colo.; former son-in-law, Eric (Diana) Haehn of Zimmerman; and six four-legged grandpets.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Edward and Frances (Furiel) Jedlicka.
A Celebration of Life for Ronald will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Rd., St. Cloud, MN 56301 or bailingoutbenji.com (animal advocacy group).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. www.williamsdingmann.com
