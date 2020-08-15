Howard Ronald Reed (Ronnie Reed) of Hibbing, Minn., died on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 86 years old.
He was born in Hibbing on Dec. 5, 1933, to Mary and Howard (Happy) Reed. Ronnie graduated from Hibbing High School and received a BA degree in Industrial Design from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. Ronnie worked as an Industrial Artist for several firms while living in northeast Minneapolis for 30 years. He resided in Hibbing during his later years, living in the house where he was raised. Ronnie was active in many civic organizations, was a member of the Hibbing gun club, played the trumpet, loved ham radio and enjoyed photography.
Ronnie was cremated at Dougherty Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.