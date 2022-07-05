Ronald Ray Westerbur, age 77, of Virginia, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Essentia Virginia Care Center with family by his side.
He was born Feb. 19, 1945, in Smiths Center, Kansas, the son of John and Viola (Gibson) Westerbur. He grew up in Luverne, Minn., graduating from Luverne High School in 1964. He was an accomplished wrestler, being the first from his school to compete in the state wrestling tournament. He served on the USS Independence and the USS Intrepid with the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He married Barbara Jean “Bobbi” Pfremmer on Sept. 21, 1968; and the couple made their home in Virginia. Ron worked at Northwestern Bell and then US West as a lineman, and worked his way up to a Central Office Technician. He was a past president of the Virginia Lions Club, was a longtime Little League coach, supported the VHS Quarterback Club, was a faithful blood donor, cheered for the Vikings, and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved supporting the endeavors of his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by sons: Jay (Amber) Westerbur of Duluth, and Kristopfer Westerbur of Crystal; daughter-in-law: Kristi Westerbur of Mountain Iron; siblings: LeeAnn (Burt) Vermeer of Valley Springs, S.D., Linda Johnson of Fergus Falls, and Glen Westerbur of Lincoln, Neb.; brothers and sisters-in-law: Carol (Kurt) Sundquist of Virginia, Nancy Swanson of Thornton, Colo., and Jerry (Paulette) Pfremmer of Gilbert; grandchildren: Jill, Jace, Jayda, Aaden, and Annalise; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bobbi; son, Marc; sister, Laurel Anderson; in-laws, Herb and Jean Pfremmer; and brother-in-law, John Swanson.
The Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 8, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia, with visitation to begin at noon. Bill Bauman will officiate. Inurnment with Military Honors will be at the Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul, Minn.
Memorials may be directed to the Memorial Blood Centers, or the USS Intrepid Museum.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Ronald Westerbur, please visit Tribute Store.
