Ronald R. Hujanen born Nov. 25, 1942, in Soudan, Minn., passed away on Dec. 13, 2022.
Ron married Delores Niskanen in Menominee, Mich., on Aug. 14, 1965. Ron taught grade school there for two years then moved to Ely where he taught until he retired. They moved to Lake Vermilion in 1992 and to Cook in 2017.
Ron enjoyed life and together as a family we enjoyed all seasons of activities in God’s great outdoors! Ron also enjoyed kicking tires. The family wishes to thank the Cook Care Center for the wonderful care and compassion given to Ron. Thanks be to God!
Ron is survived by his wife Delores, son Les (Brenda Edmundson), sister Kathie (Brian) Birk, grandson Austin (Caley) Hujanen and great-grandchild due in the spring, granddaughters: Alyssa Hujanen (Dustin Olson), Brielle Hujanen (Kaden Ratai), Mia Mattifield (Jack Tanner). Sisters in law: Edith (Jim) Vetort, Viola Youngquist, Lydia Coble, Judy Franklin, Ellen Nowack; brothers in law: Norman Niskanen, Raymond (Joy) Niskanen, and William (Sherry) Niskanen as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by son, Ronald Jr.; parents Helen and Reino Hujanen, in laws Helen and Wilho Niskanen; brothers in law Donald, Russell and John and sister in law Elaine.
Honorary Pallbearers are Phillip Birk, Jeromy Fonkert, Ray Niskanen, Jason Niskanen, and Kurt Hujanen.
Memorial service for Ron will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tower, Minn.
Arrangements by Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
