Ronald P. “Moe” Salminen, 66, of Chisholm and formerly of Stingy Lake, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 2, 1955, in Hibbing the son of Werner and Verna (Fearing) Salminen. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School. Ron was united in marriage to Christine Carpenter on Dece. 19, 1975, in Hibbing.
Ron worked as a track boss at US Steel, Minntac – retiring after 30 years of service. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Ron was involved in both the bowling leagues and pool leagues. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle-riding, four-wheeling, golf, watching hockey, and spending time with family and friends.
Ron is survived by his wife: Christine; children: Rodney (Mandy) Salminen of Silverdale, Wash., Nathan (Stephanie) Salminen of Andover, Minn., and Tina (Ben Young) Salminen of Virginia, Minn.; grandchildren: Dakota, Austin, Trinity, Mason, Hannah, Ava, Miley, Blake, and Raelynn; great-grandchildren: Erick, Lailah and Eugene; numerous extended family members and friends; and his furry friends: Jeep and Jasper, the pugs.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ross.
A private ceremony will be held.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
