Ronald Oiva Vainik, age 78, died peacefully at home in Eagan, Minn., on July 12, 2022.
Ron was the beloved spouse of Judi, loving father of Jenni (Sam) Ives, Jacqui (Ryan) Hartung, and Ryan Vainik, and proud grandfather of Frances, Thomas, Julia, Hank, Margaret, and Jack. He is also survived by his nieces, Linda Vainik of Embarrass and Lori Vainik of Tower.
Ron was born on Sept. 28, 1943, in Virginia, Minn., where he grew up.
He was predeceased by his parents, Veikko “Ben” and Ina Vainik, who were Finnish immigrants, and his two brothers, Leonard and Bernhard.
Ron remained proud of his heritage throughout his life, often speaking Finnish words he remembered from his youth. An amiable, good-natured person, Ron served as President of his Virginia High School graduating class. He later graduated from the University of Minnesota in December 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and was a member of the Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from January 1967 until he was honorably discharged in December 1968. An extremely hard worker in everything he did, Ron spent the majority of his career at Honeywell in Minneapolis. Ron was a gentle, tender-hearted person who loved his family deeply. He was extremely proud of his kids and grandchildren. He greatly enjoyed getting to know other people and will be remembered for being friendly and kind, striking up conversations wherever he went. He had a playful, dry sense of humor and always enjoyed a good laugh. Ron especially loved spending time up at the family cabin on Lake Vermilion. While there, he enjoyed fixing things, cruising the lake with his family on the boat, seeing old friends, attending the Tower Fourth of July parade, and watching the glorious sunset. Ron was a treasure in this world who cannot be replaced. We are extremely grateful that we had the chance to love and be loved by him.
A private celebration of Ron’s life will be held in August with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
