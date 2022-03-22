Ronald O. Cuff Jr., age 49, of Marble, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home.
Ronald was born in 1972 to Ronald Sr. and Marina Cuff in Virginia, Minn. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia in 1992 where he excelled at football. Following graduation, he worked various jobs including being a bouncer, cooking, and as a security guard at Fortune Bay Casino. Ronald and Brenda (York) Alger were married on Oct. 22, 2005, bringing together their family of eight.
Ronald was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, four-wheeling, and snowmobiling. He had a sarcastic sense of humor and loved playing pranks but was generous and caring to everyone around him. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Ronald will be missed by all who knew him.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Brenda; mother, Marina Cuff of Virginia; daughters, Katie Alger of Marble, Kayley (Aubrey) Rounsville of Coleraine, Minn., Courtney Cuff of Bovey; sons, Skyler (Sabrina) Alger of Bemidji, Minn., Jesse (Nicole) York of Grand Rapids, Jeffrey Cuff of Marble; sister, Tammy Cuff of Virginia; brother, Mike Cuff of Virginia; and seven grandchildren.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father; grandparents; and four uncles.
A celebration of life will be held in June 2022.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Cuff, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.