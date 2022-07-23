Ronald Morris Jacobson

On July 8, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and our rock, Ronald Morris Jacobson, unexpectedly passed away with his wife Janus Jacobson, his two daughters Alicia and Erika Jacobson and his sister Kay Marie Jacobson by his side.

Ronald, also known as Jake to his golf buddies, was born on Jan. 13, 1938, in Virginia, Minn. After graduating from Roosevelt Senior High School, he attended the University of Minnesota where he was a member of the Zeta Psi Fraternity, and received a degree in Physics.

