On July 8, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, mentor, and our rock, Ronald Morris Jacobson, unexpectedly passed away with his wife Janus Jacobson, his two daughters Alicia and Erika Jacobson and his sister Kay Marie Jacobson by his side.
Ronald, also known as Jake to his golf buddies, was born on Jan. 13, 1938, in Virginia, Minn. After graduating from Roosevelt Senior High School, he attended the University of Minnesota where he was a member of the Zeta Psi Fraternity, and received a degree in Physics.
In May 1962, he married Janus Barker, a fellow student at University of Minnesota who proved to be his perfect life partner. A marriage that flourished for 60 years producing two beloved daughters and a lifetime of adventures.
Ron worked for Rohm & Haas his entire career, ending with the position of Director of Logistics. His employment at Rohm and Haas took him to Jenkintown, Pa., Fayetteville, N.C., a 5-year adventure of a lifetime in São Paulo, Brazil, and finally Fort Washington, Pa., where he eventually retired. In 1995, Ron and Jan moved to Wilmington, N.C., and settled into the Landfall Community where Ron quickly became an invaluable member of the Landfall golf community. Ron loved sports and games of any kind, from yearly ski trips to Steamboat, Colo., playing Pickle Ball, dominos or sudoku. It was his love of golf that seemed to bring him the most fulfillment, from the challenges and successes on the green to the lifelong friendships he made. He played courses all over the world, but he fell in love with the courses at Landfall. He gave his all to the sport and worked tirelessly to make the Landfall golf community better and stronger. He valued the friendships he made on the course and was extremely honored to be part of such a wonderful group….for any of you wondering what Jake’s Hole-in-One total was….5!
Ron enjoyed life. He had an adventurous soul that loved traveling near and far; traveling through Europe or visiting family and friends around the United States. He remained loyal to his Minnesota Gophers and his Minnesota Vikings and he and his wife often made trips to Minnesota to visit friends and family and attend football games. Ron was generous, honest, intelligent, funny and humble. It was his generosity that shined the brightest, whether it was generosity towards family, friends or the community. Throughout his life he regularly donated his time and money to innumerable charitable organizations, most recently spending over 10 years as a volunteer tax preparer for senior citizens in the Wilmington area. But above all… Ron loved and cherished his family and friends. He genuinely would have done anything for any of us.
Ron is survived by his wife, Janus Barker Jacobson; his daughters, Alicia Jacobson and Erika Jacobson; his sister, Kay Marie Jacobson and her husband Gerald Wheeler; and seven nieces and nephews: Gabe (Thais) Schweitzer, Iris Wheeler (Jorge Gonzalez De Chavez), Ezra Wheeler (Shannon McIntyre), Leon (Amy) Wheeler, Lila Rose (Fernando) Aguilar, Jason (Kamar) Wheeler, Bianca (Glenn) Forrester, eleven grand nieces and nephews, the entire Caron clan and his Landfall Golf family. He loved you all!
Preceded in death by mother, Isabelle Mascott Jacobson; and father, Ingwald Morris Jacobson; and beloved dogs Gracie, Daisy, Candy, Geraldine, Floyd and Corkie.
There will be no services or funeral. In true spirit, per his wishes, Ron’s body was part of the Anatomical Gift program at the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. In lieu of flowers we ask that as a way of honoring Ron’s generosity, donations be made to: Habitat for Humanity - www.habitat.org or St Jude Children’s Research Hospital - www.stjude.org
