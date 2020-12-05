Ronald Lester Palo Sr., of Virginia, died Dec. 4, 2020 at Miller Dwan Medical Center in Duluth Minn.
Ronald was born June 28, 1940 to John and Elma (Wantonen) Palo in Biwabik, Minn. He graduated from Cherry High School. Following school, Ronald married Rosalind Baasi in Oct. 1964. He then enlisted in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged May 23, 1968. Ronald then worked as an electrician for Erie Mining/LTV Steel.
Ronald loved going to the movie theater and had a huge interest in car shopping and car books.
Survivors include his children, Ron, Jr (JoAnn) Palo of Bloomington, Minn., Jason Palo of Iron, Minn., and Rhonda Palo of Iron; grandchildren, Kendra (Chris) Pasch of Mt. Iron, William (Erin) Palo of Farmington, and Alexandra Palo of Bloomington; great grandchildren, Aubree Pasch of Mt. Iron and Waylon Palo of Farmington; and sister, Marilyn (John) Wherland of Hibbing.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elma (Wantonen) Palo; his wife, Rosalind Palo; son, Leonard Palo; sister, Marlene Ollila; and brother, Kevin Ollila.
There will be no funeral service. A graveside service for family will be held late spring.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
