Ronald L. Skinner, 56, of Duluth, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, of natural causes.

Ron was born March 22, 1964. Beloved son of Dale and Janet Skinner, Mountain Iron, Minn. He attended the Mountain Iron Public Schools. Ron was a very kind and compassionate man, willing to help anyone who was in need.

Ron is survived by his parents, Dale and Janet Skinner; two sisters, Juanita (Joel) Kleffman, Roxanne (Scott) Norcia; one brother, Michael (Kelli) Skinner; special friend, Karen Shearer; numerous other relatives and friends. He will be missed by many.

Inurnment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Backus, Minn., with family graveside service.

