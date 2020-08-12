Ronald Kurt Edmark, 81, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.
Born in St. Louis County, Minn., on April 7, 1939, he was the son of the late Gilbert Rudolph Edmark and Jean Nelson Edmark.
Ronald was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as an investigator with the N.C. Department of Labor. He was a proud 1988 graduate of North Carolina State University.
A celebration of Ronald’s life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at his home, 501 N. Andrews Ave., Goldsboro, N.C.
Ronald is survived by his children, Ronald O’Neil Edmark and Patti Titus; and sister, Karen Borg and husband, John of Fayetteville, Ga.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Peter Edmark.
Online condolences may be sent to www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.