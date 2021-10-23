Ronald J. Sande, 84, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Rapid City, S.D.
Ron was raised in Hibbing, Minn., before marrying Marla and raising a family in Burnsville, Minn. Ron was a veteran of the Navy. Later, he started and ran Nordic Trading Ski Shop before pursuing his career as a mechanical engineer. For most of Ron’s life, he loved sharing his passion for skiing and sailing with family and friends, and became an avid golfer during his retired years. Ron was a wonderful husband, father, and friend and he will be missed dearly.
Ron is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Marla Sande; his two sons, Patrick (Kathryn) Sande and Michael (Shannon) Sande; sister, Betty Versich; and grand-children, Greta, Sam, and Ella.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Annabelle Sande; and brother, Marlin.
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held in the spring of 2022.
