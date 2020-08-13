Ronald J. “Corky” Koller, 74, of Cotton, died peacefully in his home, with his son and grandson by his side on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1945, in St. Paul, Minn., to Louis and Mildred (Medich) Koller.
Ron graduated from Mechanic Arts High School and enlisted in the U.S. Marines. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to St. Paul and began his career with 3M in the Abrasives Division. He was united in marriage to Carol J. Higgens on Oct. 19, 1968, in Chisholm. They made their home in White Bear Lake and following his retirement from 3M, after 35 years of service, they built their home on Long Lake in Cotton.
Ron enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, four wheeling and always had a project going. He especially enjoyed time spent with his family and grandson.
He is survived by his son, Shane; grandson, Dylan; sister, Judy Kealy; brother, Keith Koller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; sons, Jason and Brandon; brother, Louis and parents.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm. Celebrant will be Fr. Fred Method.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.
Inurnment will follow in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.