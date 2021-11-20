Ronald Howard Backstrom

Ronald H. Backstrom, 74, lifelong resident of Hibbing died Monday, November 15, 2021 at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, MN.
Ron was born June 19, 1947 to Howard and Audrey (Chappel) Backstrom in Hibbing, MN. After graduating from Hibbing High School in 1965, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from December 13, 1968 to December 12, 1969. Ron received 5 Bronze Stars, 2 Purple Hearts, and an Army Commendation Medal. He attained the Rank of SGT, serving with the 23 American Division of the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. He later worked as a produce manager at Spies Grocery Store in Hibbing. Ron was a longtime member of the VFW Post 8510 of Hibbing, where he was a Quarter Master. He was also an active member of the I.R.M.C. Ron was known as the “Cribbage King”, he also enjoyed relocating white pines in the forest. Ron was always up to something, his was an instigator and trickster, always stirring the pot. He loved getting away with whatever he could at the time. His love for Nutter Butters was second to none! He also loved watching the Minnesota Vikings in his party garage with his friends and neighbors.
Ron is survived by his two sons, Scott Backstrom, St. Paul, MN, and Bradley Backstrom of Hibbing, numerous grandchildren and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Meranda Backstrom, brothers Thomas, Terry and Jeri and parents, Howard and Audrey.
Funeral services for Ron will be Saturday May 7, 2022, at Maple Hill Cemetery and the party garage for a luncheon and gathering. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com .
