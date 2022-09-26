Ronald G. Morrison

Ronald G. Morrison, 76, of Gilbert, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Waterview Shores in Two Harbors.

He was born on Nov. 10, 1945, to Clayton and Elizabeth (Frikken) Morrison in Staples and grew up in Staples and Twig before graduating from Proctor High School. Ron enlisted in the Navy, serving 3 years, mostly aboard the USS Radford as a radarman. Upon his release from service, Ron was employed by DWP Railroad as a heavy equipment operator and in track maintenance until his retirement.

