Ronald G. Morrison, 76, of Gilbert, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Waterview Shores in Two Harbors.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1945, to Clayton and Elizabeth (Frikken) Morrison in Staples and grew up in Staples and Twig before graduating from Proctor High School. Ron enlisted in the Navy, serving 3 years, mostly aboard the USS Radford as a radarman. Upon his release from service, Ron was employed by DWP Railroad as a heavy equipment operator and in track maintenance until his retirement.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, going to garage sales, playing cribbage with friends in Arizona, and traveling with Elaine.
He is survived by his partner for the last 24 years, Elaine West; children, Charlene (Joe) Johnson and Craig Morrison; granddaughter, Rachael Johnson; and Elaine’s family, Nadene (Mike) Hocking and Kara (Mike) Faber, and Jackson and Olivia Faber.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alan, Chuck, Russell, Bruce, and Norman; and sister, Charlotte.
Burial with military honors will be held at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery in Saginaw. To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.
