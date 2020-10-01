Ronald F. Oven, age 64, of Winthrop, Minn., passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home in Winthrop.
Ronald Francis Oven was born on March 27, 1955, in Virginia, Minn., the fourth child of George and Lois (Deloria) Oven. He received his education in Eveleth, Minn., graduating with the Eveleth High School Class of 1973 and went on to further his education at Hutchinson Vocational/Technical College.
Ron entered active military service on Dec. 5, 1984, and served with the United States Army at Fort Lewis, Wash., Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Fort Sherman, Panama with the 65th Combat Engineers, Team Spirit, Korea. He was honorably discharged in December 1989 with the rank of sergeant.
On Sept. 10, 1977, Ron was united in marriage to Sue Sperling. This marriage was blessed with one son, Jacob.
On Aug. 8, 1986, Ron was united in marriage to Anne Barvels at Fort Lewis, Wash. Ron and Anne shared 20 years of marriage until Anne passed away on Aug. 27, 2006.
Ron was employed at American Milk Producers Inc. in New Ulm for 28 years, retiring in June of 2019. He currently worked at Menards in Hutchinson.
Ron went by many titles, husband, father, brother, nephew, uncle, friend, a good neighbor, and especially Commando. He loved a good laugh, hunting, and fishing, being teased, and teasing back and his family. He was always willing to help, family, and friends. He was an enthusiastic sports fan. All Minnesota teams were on the top of his list.
Ron is survived by his son, Jacob Oven (Candace) of Caldwell, Idaho; siblings, Jeannie Elliott (Bob) of Hutchinson, Minn., Peggy Ziegler of Angora, Minn., Dan Oven of Salem, Ore., Paul Oven (Mary Beth) of Bloomington, Minn.; sister-in-law, Susan Oven of White Bear Lake, Minn.; Aunt, Adelle Deloria of Eveleth, Minn.; Many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Anne Oven; brother, Greg Oven; brother-in-law, John Ziegler; Ron's brother, Pat Oven, died three months after Ron.
He is missed. Until we meet again Commando.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Emerald Township, Minn. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Clergy officiating, Pastor Steve Olcott.
Special Music: “How Great Thou Art”, “Go Rest High On The Mountain”, “Blessed Assurance” “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother”.
Urn Bearer: Jeannie Elliott
Military Honors: Winthrop Honor Guard
Arrangements by the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.
