Ronald F. Gornick
December 29, 1931 — January 17, 2022
Ronald F. Gornick, 90 of Chisholm, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Essentia Health Virginia. Born in Chisholm, Minn., to parents John and Mary (Centa) Gornick on Dec. 29, 1931.
Igniting his notable work ethic young, Ron worked with his father and brother in the bottling business at Chisholm Bottling Works and was a member of the Chisholm schools, graduating in the Class of 1949.
Ron was a member of the Minnesota National Guard (Company C), when in 1951, the unit was called into active duty at Camp Rucker, Ala. He was deployed overseas and sent to the frontlines as a squad leader of the 5th Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Cavalry Division in Korea. Ron was wounded in the eye and hand but was able to return to the front lines in haste. Two days later while leading a mission to silence an enemy sniper position, he and his squad were ambushed. Ron was inflicted with severe shrapnel wounds in both legs, arms, and back, and carried a squad member to safety on his back.
He spent three months recovering in a hospital in nearby Japan following this event, and sadly was the only survivor. It was at a meeting 57 years later (2008) at the Minnesota Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve that he was awarded his Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, and was promoted to Staff Sergeant. This preceded a presentation by Gov. Tim Pawlenty resulting in another promotion to 2nd Lieutenant. Ron then revisited South Korea with the Northland Honor Flight in 2012.
Ron met the love and joy of his life, Carole Simat, in the Chisholm Drum & Bugle Corps and they were married on June 17, 1961. Ron and Carole were happily married for over 61 years. He loved and valued family time, traveling and camping throughout the country, and spending time at the lake with. In winter, he followed his sons’ hockey games from Peewee League all the way through their college years.
Upon returning from the military, Ron dove headfirst into the business world using his remarkable entrepreneurial spirit building the Central Liquor Store, RonSon Motel, and Deep Rock gas station. Ron immediately excelled in the business world and soon added several capabilities to the RonSon family of brands including but not limited to: fuel and fuel delivery, towing & recovery, and sporting goods. In addition to these ventures, he built the successful ice business called Ice Factory (also known as his “frozen assets”), as well as the Country Kitchen restaurant. He was the first businessperson to establish the “convenience store” concept on The Range: a place where you could fill up your pantry while you fill up on gasoline. Super Duper would go on to be a highly lucrative and economically impactful business venture that was successful for many years, ultimately resulting in an expansion effort to Hibbing, MN. He opened a second gas station, U PUMP-U SAVE, an entirely self-service petroleum station which was successful for a short time until the authorities deemed it “too dangerous” to let people pump their own gasoline.
In parallel to his many business ventures, Ron was deeply involved as an active member of the Chisholm community. He served on the Chisholm Chamber of Commerce as well as City Council, and was an active member of the American Legion, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, and was an avid crusader to establish a volunteer fire department. Of Ron’s many achievements serving his community, he was most proud of laying the groundwork for the Chisholm Community Foundation in 1987. He served as chairman for twenty years, retiring in 2007. His achievement was celebrated at a gathering at Minnesota Discovery Center.
In 1977, Ron was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Rudy Perpich to serve on the Metropolitan Sports Facilities Commission. Their mission was to build the Metrodome. He served as Vice Chair and Chairman until 1991. It was Ron’s “swing vote” that placed the stadium site in downtown Minneapolis. Of his many influences, Ron suggested Minnesota host a Super Bowl. Many thought that it would be impossible, but Ron insisted it was only a $0.25 stamp to inquire. After several years of promotion and determination, Minnesota hosted the 1992 Super Bowl, as well as followed by the NCAA Final Four. He recounted those years as an “amazing ride,” and most important to him were the many friends he made along the way.
Ron was highly motivated to accomplish what many saw was impossible. He was a man who, with his grit and passion, could bring any idea to fruition.
He is survived by his wife, Carole; sons, Michael (Elizabeth) in St Louis, Mo., and Joel in St. Paul, Minn.; as well as his grandchildren: Ryan (Kimberly), Nicole, Grant, Blake, Cooper and Bennett; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; beloved daughter, Rhonda Gayle; sisters, Rosemary, Joycelyn (Dolly) Santrach; and his brother, John Gornick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
Burial will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chisholm. ruppfuneralhome.com
