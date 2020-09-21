Ronald Douglas MacMillan, 79 and Elizabeth Kay MacMillan, 76

Ron was born to Dorothy Pietila in Ely, Minn., and was raised by Dorothy and her husband, Carlo Pietila, in Ely. In his earlier years, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, and later attended Dunwoody Institute of Technology. He eventually made his dream of owning his own business a reality and opened MacMillan Electric in Ely, which he and Liz operated successfully for over 30 years. Ron was a Master Electrician and a member of IBEW 292.
Liz was born to William and Vivian Starkman in Ely, Minn., and was raised by her parents on Conan Street. In her earlier years, she had a passion for cosmetology, which she pursued through beauty school. She later opened a daycare facility in their home in New Hope while Ron attended school. She then spent the remainder of her working years assisting Ron in running MacMillan Electric.
Ron and Liz met each other through a mutual friend and it was love at first sight. They were married in 1963. They had two sons, Patrick and Michael, whom they adored dearly. Ron and Liz had a love for Ely and moved back to the area in 1973, built their dream home on White Iron Lake, raised their family, and eventually retired there. Ron and Liz enjoyed spending their free time with friends and family on lakes across Northern Minnesota. Ron spent many hours in the duck blind with his beloved brother, Carl. Liz had quite a talent in the kitchen. As long as she had butter, she could whip up anything delicious! They both enjoyed their later years loving and spoiling their grandchildren. Ron and Liz have once again been reunited and will be missed dearly by many.
They are survived by their sons: Patrick (Louise) MacMillan; Michael (Stacey) MacMillan; a brother: Carl (Paulette) Pietila; grandchildren: Blake (Breanne), Brooke, Brittany, Alexis, and Isabel; and great grandchildren: Anna, Sophie, and Blake
They were preceded in death by their parents: Carlo and Dorothy Pietila, William and Vivian Starkman; and a brother, Gerald McMillan.
A celebration of life for Ron and Liz will be held at a later date.
