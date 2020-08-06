Ronald Dale Dague passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his Hibbing home surrounded by family.
Ronald was born Aug. 4, 1945, in Wadena, Minn.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughter, Lori (Patrick) Vincent and their children, Olivia and Jaclyn Ridlon and Noah Vincent; son, Ronald V. Dague (Deena) and their children, Owen, Brady and Maxwell Dague. He is also survived by his brother, Arnold (Cathy) Dague; sister, Judith (Darrell) Oxley; and brother, Larry (Mary Ladd) Dague.
Ron also has seven cousins who adopted him as their brother: Rebecca Flynn, Charlotte Erickson, Jo Daggett, Wanda Koski, Connie Ricke, Bonnie Lerfald and Geneva Krikelas — they were a very important part of his life; he is also survived by very special friends, Roy and Carolyn Silcox.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Richard Dague; brother, Roderick Dague; and sister, Lola Dague.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorials to the Pancreatic Cancer Society, First Lutheran Church of Hibbing or the charity of your choice.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions a private family service will be held and officiated by Pastor Sarah Fike of First Lutheran Church.
We would also like to thank Dr. Pravatas, Kim Pettinelli, the Oncology and Infusion nurses from Fairview, and the Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice team. We couldn't have gotten through these difficult times without you.
