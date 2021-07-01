Ronald D. Lee, 83, of Hibbing, died at his home, Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
He was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Monroe, Wash., to Lewis and Adeline (Crosby) Lee. Ron was a lifelong resident of Hibbing. In 1970 he bought Ness Painting; he ran the business for 30 years until his retirement. Ron took great pride in the work he did as a painter, he loved to tell stories about all the building jobs he worked on and the people he met over the years. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing, he even dedicated a room in his basement for hunting and fishing pictures and filled the walls floor to ceiling with framed photos. Ron was a talented woodworker; he made furniture for his grandkids. In the summers, Ron enjoyed working in the yard and planting flowers, around the holidays he would decorate the house and yard just for the grandkids. Ron loved to cook for the family and would always make more food than we could ever eat. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Ron, he lived to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his sons, Jeff (Colleen) Lee, Tim (Marcia) Lee; brother, Terry(Carol) Lee; brother-in-law, Ed Chamernick; four grandchildren, Shawn (Ashley Pelkey) Lee, Travis (Stephanie) Lee, Shannon (Andy Stanaway) Lee and Ryan (McKenzie) Lee; nine great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Tina Frisk and her dog Ella.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Adeline; longtime companion, Judy Frisk; three sisters, Sharon, Joan and Yvonne; and one brother, Leslie.
A family celebration of life will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
