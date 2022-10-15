Ronald B. Rubow passed away Friday October 8, 2022 in Burnsville, Minn.
He was born in Virginia, Minn., June 14, 1951, to Irvin and Ruth Rubow. He graduated from Virginia, class of 1969.
He grew up an avid bowler, spending many hours at the bowling alley in different leagues. He especially loved hunting and fishing. He spent time on these hobbies at he and his wife’s place in Wisconsin. When he was on the Range, he liked to shoot trap league at the Kline Cuppoletti
Gun Club and skeet at the Zim Skeet club. Later, he was active in the Minneapolis Gun Club, where he enjoyed shooting in tournaments and leagues. Ron always loved being an extremely loud supporter at his daughters’ sporting events.
Ron worked at Hibbing Taconite Mine for 26 years, before moving to Burnsville, Minn., where he worked as Superintendent for Contech Construction Products out of Shakopee, Minn. He semi-retired and worked as a bus driver for Schmitty Bus Company.
Ron is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Kelly (Matthew) Belleville of Eveleth, and Chelsea Rubow Mayry of Virginia; grandchildren, Greyson and Avery; his sister, Jan Rubow of Lake Orion, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of life will be at the Kline Cuppoletti building (The Gun Club) on Silver Lake in Virginia on Friday, Oct. 21, from 4-7 p.m. A private family burial will be the following day.
