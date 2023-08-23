Ronald Anthony Pecha Jr.

Ronald Anthony Pecha Jr.

Ronald Anthony Pecha Jr., 58, of Soudan, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth after a painful battle with cancer.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Pecha, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries