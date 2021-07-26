Ronald Alan Avery

Ronald Avery of Keewatin passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.

Ron was a taxi driver and enjoyed meeting people. Ron’s greatest love was his son Ronald Jr. They enjoyed spending time together and going to casinos.

Ron is survived by his son, Ron; brothers: Ray of Two Harbors, Robert (Carol) Hibbing, Richard (Debbie) Hibbing, Earl (Carol) Mankato; sister, Marlys (Jerry) Molitor Mountain Lake, Minn.; numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ivan; mother, Helvi; and brother, Roy.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of Ron‘s life will be held at Checco’s Tavern, Hibbing, with a luncheon from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 30.

