Ronald A. Deblois Jr., age 46, passed away in northern Minnesota on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born in Middletown, Conn., in 1976 to the late Ronald A. Deblois Sr. and Denise E. Cusson. Upon graduating from high school in Virginia, Minn., he joined the U.S. Navy, serving honorably for six years. It was in the Navy he found his passion and became a ship fitter and high-pressure pipe welder. He used those skills throughout his career in both Minnesota and Massachusetts. Ron was very proud of the skills he learned and his ability to fix just about anything.
He was a generous and caring person, willing to help out whenever he could. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman, his favorite spot being up on the Rainy River near International Falls, Minn. He spent many winter days ice fishing on numerous lakes in Minnesota. Ron also loved his many dogs.
Ronald is survived by his son, Reed Deblois; his sister, Marion (Alan) Bradford of Minnesota; his nephews, Austin and Jacob Bradford; his stepfather, Henri Beauregard; his maternal grandmother, Anita Dewey of Massachusetts; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mother, Denise (Cusson) Beauregard; his father, Ronald Deblois S.; his paternal grandparents, Armand and Leona Deblois, and his grandparents, Roy and JoAnn Beauregard.
Ron’s celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-8 p.m. at the Biwabik Community Building in Biwabik, Minn.
