Ronald A. Boucher

Ronald “Ron” Boucher, 85, of Hastings, Minn., formerly of Colorado Springs and Apache Junction, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at United Hospital in St Paul, Minn.

Ron was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Hibbing, Minn., to Amos and Helmi Boucher. Ron graduated from Hibbing High School in 1954. He attended St. Cloud University and received his bachelor’s degree in Education. He also received his Master’s Degree from the University of Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Boucher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries