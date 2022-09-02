Ronald A. Boucher

Ronald “Ron” Boucher, 85, of Hastings, Minn., formerly of Colorado Springs and Apache Junction, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Aug. 8, 2022, at United Hospital in St Paul, Minn.
Ron was born Sept. 25, 1936, in Hibbing, Minn., to Amos and Helmi Boucher. Ron graduated from Hibbing High School in 1954. He attended St. Cloud University and received his bachelor’s degree in Education. He also received his Master’s Degree from the University of Minnesota.
He taught typing and accounting at Hastings High school. In 1985 he left Hastings and moved to Colorado Springs where he worked at the DA’s office and wintered in Arizona. Eventually he moved to Arizona.
He enjoyed watching golf, basketball and football, traveling, going to plays and concerts, playing dominoes and aggravation with friends and family, reading, bike rides, shuffleboard and bingo.
Ron is survived by the love of his life, Linda; his children: Deb Boucher, Ron (JoAnn) Boucher, Mike Boucher and Stephanie Wegner; grandchildren: Brian, Scott, Colin (Elizabeth), Courtney, Brendan and Jourdan; great-grandchildren, Theodore and Oliver.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Roger.
No service is scheduled at this time.
