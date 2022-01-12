Ron Michael Tague, age 58 of Iron died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in his home, with his wife by his side. He was born Sept. 16, 1963, in Ft. Collins, Colo., the son of Richard and Cherryll (Smith) Tague. Ron served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged 12 JUN 1985. He met Tami Rose in Montana, and they were married on June 9, 1984, in Seattle, Wash. They lived in Seattle, California, Illinois, and Washington prior to moving to the Iron Range in 1996.
Ron was a jack-of-all trades, and was a handyman for the elderly, helping with repair projects and landscaping. He was always working on something, and loved to help others. Ron was a member of the Kolstad Chapter # 23 of the DAV.
Ron is survived by his wife, Tami; children, Jaclyn Tague of Mountain Iron and Adrian (Ashley) Tague of Hibbing; mom, Cherryll Tague of Ill.; brothers, Randy Toothman of Mattoon, Ill., and Richard Tagus of Ill.; granddaughters, Jade Taylar and Kylie Mason; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
A Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club. Inurnment will take place in the columbarium in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Duluth at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ron Tague as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.