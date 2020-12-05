Rollo E. Gunderson was born Nov. 14, 1926, and died in Virginia on Dec. 2, 2020. He just celebrated his 94th birthday.
Rollo was born in Reliance, S.D., to Gustav and Emma (Monson) Gunderson. The family moved in 1933 and eventually settled in the Bagley, Minn., area. Rollo served in World War II in 1945 and 1946. He married Lois Steinhorst in 1953 and they spent 67 years together. They lived in Bagley, Lake Park, Warroad, Biwabik and Elbow Lake where he worked as the manager of public utilities. They lived in Virginia for the past 20 years.
He was active for many years with Boy Scouts, the American Legion and his church.
Rollo is survived by his wife, Lois; three children, Keith (Molly) GunderKline, Edith (Steve) Carr and Kent (Lauri) Gunderson; five grandchildren, Jeanna, Eve, Brock, Jacob (Alicia) and Cody; and one great grandson, Zander; sister, Doris Fultz; brother, Iver (Alice) Gunderson; sister-in-law, Shirley Gunderson; brother-in-law, David Steinhorst (Sue); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Helen (Art) Norley; brother, Nels; and brother-in-law, Amos Fultz.
Rollo will be remembered as a kind, talented and resourceful man and missed by his family and friends.
No funeral services are planned at this time. Interment will be in Bagley this summer.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
