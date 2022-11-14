Rollie James ‘Jim’ Christie Jr.
March 15, 1957—November 12, 2022
Rollie James “Jim” Christie Jr., 65, of Hibbing, Minn., died on Nov. 12, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with prostate cancer.
Jim was born on March 15, 1957, the eldest son to Shirley and Rollie Christie Sr. He was born and raised in International Falls, Minn. Following high school, he worked for his uncle at Ballan & Jensen Furniture store for several years.
Jim was united in marriage to Louise Johnson on Sept. 21, 1985. Jim then graduated from Century College in 1990 with a degree as a Prosthetic and Orthotic Technician. This degree brought them to St. Cloud, Minn., where they welcomed two children, Samantha (Phillip) Bakken and Patrick Christie.
After several years in St. Cloud, a job brought Jim and his family to Hibbing, Minn. Jim worked in the Prosthetic and Orthotics industry for over 27 years, most recently working at the Hanger Clinic in Hibbing.
After the cancer diagnosis, Jim retired in 2017.
Jim was an avid hunter, fisherman, loving husband and devoted father. One of his favorite places was “the shack.” He enjoyed spending time at the shack by hunting, enjoying nature, and spending time with his family. One of his favorite past times was playing Phase 10 as a family. He also loved spending time at the casino; in fact, he had his favorite machine that he won frequently on. Jim also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Wild, and the Minnesota Vikings. Jim was a very kind, gentle, generous man that would drop anything to help a person in need. He will be missed greatly.
Jim is survived by his wife, Louise (Johnson) Christie; children, Samantha (Phillip) Bakken, Patrick Christie; brothers, Richard and Roberta (Leseman) Christie, Ralph Christie, several nieces, nephews and several cousins.
Rollie was preceded in death by his parents, Rollie and Shirley (Mills) Christie; mother-in-law, Edna Johnson; father-in-law, Ernest Johnson; and brother-in-law, David Crosby.
A special thank you to the Fairview Hospice Team that took phenomenal care of Jim in his last days.
On Friday, Nov. 18, a viewing and funeral will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church, 4010 9th Ave. W., Hibbing. The viewing will take place at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
