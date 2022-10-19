Roland Keith Houser was born on May 9, 1932, in Huntersville Township, Wadena County, Minn., and died October 15, 2022, in Andover, Minn., after a brief pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
He was born to Vane Adelbert Houser and Alda Ethel Skiff (Zuelsdorf). Roland married Anita Lillian Horton on Jan. 3, 1953. They had four children: Keith Neroy (deceased 2016), Vernon Roland, Leslie Alan and Corinne Kay.
Roland was, of course, known as an accordion player. He had an accordion with him from the time he was 16 years old. He was self-taught, played on the radio as a young man and had his own band for a while. But in the late 1960’s a new love took priority in his life.
Since the late 1960’s, Roland spent his weekends, then after retirement, as much time as he could sharing his love and faith in Jehovah God’s promises. He shared the Bible’s promise of Jesus destroying the wicked, the earth becoming a global paradise, with all people living in peace with one another and even with the animals. (Isaiah 11:6,9). But one of those promises meant even more to him since the death of his beloved Anita in December of 2020. “Jehovah will certainly wipe the tears from all faces,” and “death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.” (Isaiah 25:8; Rev. 21:4) Roland acknowledged his hope of the resurrection was to life on earth. Roland enjoyed sharing these bible-based promises along with his friends in Aurora, Virginia, Thief River Falls and Citrus Grove (Mission, Texas) congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Roland is survived by Vern and Colleen (Gilbert, Minn.), Les and Patti (St. George, Utah), Corinne and Larry Elfelt (Andover, Minn.) and daughter-in-law, Tina Breckenridge Houser (Carlton, Wash.); grandchildren: Jamie Keith, Kimberly Suzanne, Mitchell Jay, Mollie Rena, Tawny Dale (Eric) Rupp, Natasha Wynn (Ryan) Banwart, Jade Ethan (Jenna), Rochelle Anita Elfelt, Morgan Brianna (Jason) Swingen, and Maxwell Lawrence Elfelt; and great grandchildren: Eden, Hazel, Emmitt, Lyla, Larkin and Aleister. Also survived by his older sister Myrle Brooker (Indianapolis, Ind.) and many nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law.
To plant a tree in memory of Roland Houser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.