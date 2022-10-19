Roland Keith Houser

Roland Keith Houser was born on May 9, 1932, in Huntersville Township, Wadena County, Minn., and died October 15, 2022, in Andover, Minn., after a brief pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

He was born to Vane Adelbert Houser and Alda Ethel Skiff (Zuelsdorf). Roland married Anita Lillian Horton on Jan. 3, 1953. They had four children: Keith Neroy (deceased 2016), Vernon Roland, Leslie Alan and Corinne Kay.

To plant a tree in memory of Roland Houser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries