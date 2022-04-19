Roger William Traver, 81, passed away April 9th 2022 after a short illness. He was born to Cecilia and William Traver on July 4th, 1940, and was raised in Washington DC, where he attended military schools. He was a proud veteran, having served in the Marines during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Roger is survived by his children, Lynette and Brandon (Christa) Traver; his four grandchildren, Dominic, Caitlin, Shasmine, and Traeh Traver; his longtime love, Sharon Bussey; her children, Brenda, Dan, and Jay Bussey; and grandchildren, Joshua Eliason and Dylan Jesperson.
Roger was blessed with a huge extended family and deeply enjoyed fishing, camping and family barbeques with relatives and friends. He loved listening to Blues and rock music and danced his way through many blues festivals in the region, especially after his retirement from Eveleth Taconite after 28 years. He was a proud and patriotic American whose favorite holiday was the 4th of July, also his birthday.
Roger was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing. Funeral/Celebration of Life arrangements are pending through Dougherty Funeral home of Hibbing.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the health care workers in Duluth, Hibbing, and Chisholm who took such good care of Roger.
