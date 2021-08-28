Roger P. Rushfeldt, 79, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., passed away Aug. 26, 2021, after a short illness.
He was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Hibbing to Alfred and Mildred Rushfeldt. Roger graduated from Hibbing High School in 1960 and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline (Puhek); sons: Russell of St. Paul, Dane of Prescott Valley and Shelby of Hibbing; daughter, Vanessa (Corey Helmerson)Puhek of Prescott Valley; sisters: Marilyn Chamernick and Jeanne Benolken, both of Hibbing; grandchildren: Kristina Westerberg, Matthew (Nicole) Menard, Arielle (Trevor Erickson) Schaefer, Alyssa, Jade and Brianna Helmerson; great-grandchildren: Lloyd Westerberg, Daemon, Blake and Zaedyn Menard.
Preceded in death by his parents; son, Derek; grandson, Bailey; brother, Lyle; brothers-in-law, Frank Chamernick, Allan Benolken and Robert Puhek.
There will be no service at this time. We will remember Roger as a friendly guy full of "bull".
Memorials and cards may be sent to Pauline Rushfeldt c/o Dougherty Funeral Home, 2615 First Avenue, Hibbing, MN 55746
