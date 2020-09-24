Roger Makela

On Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, Roger Makela regrettably missed his morning tee time and instead joined one of the Lord’s foursomes.

There will be a Celebration of Roger’s Life held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wolfridge Golf Course, 8501 Savage Road, Angora, MN 55703.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

