Roger L. Sterle, 69, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at home with family by his side.
He was born June 15, 1951, to John and Jennie (Petrick) Sterle in Chisholm, Minn.
Roger attended Chisholm Schools and later completed the Electricians program at the Hibbing Vocational and Technical School. Roger retired from U.S. Steel after 32 years and owned and operated Sterle Electric for 30+ years.
“Life is Good” is what Roger would always say. Roger enjoyed hunting with family and spending time at the shack with his friends, especially time spent with Conrad, Kenny, Ziggy and Chipper. He liked fishing on the river and camping at The Land. Roger would often go to breakfast with his best friend Chipper and had many long talks. After retirement, Roger found a new hobby, auctions. He had an unmatched ability to troubleshoot problems and fix them. He walked around auctions with his friend, Steve, looking at anything and everything, even if it was something he didn’t need or want, knowing that if he won it at auction, he could fix it up and re-sell the item. Roger enjoyed traveling with his wife Joanne across the U.S. to visit family and friends. He especially looked forward to his winter trips to Las Vegas to visit his friend, Mark, and his nephew, Rick, in Phoenix. He liked riding around on the side by side, fishing with his son Justin and having dinner over at his daughter Jill’s home. In the evening you would often find Roger sitting outside enjoying a whiskey Coke and throwing the ball for his dog Bella. Roger was known for his generosity and his willingness to help with anything he could. All these things, “Life is Good”.
Roger is survived by his wife, Joanne Sterle; his two children, Jill (Tony) Fatticci and Justin (Mary) Sterle, his mother, Jennie Sterle, and brother, Ron (Cheryl) Sterle, all of Hibbing; his five beloved grandchildren, Vinny and Nina Fatticci, Rylan, Ryker and Ryah Sterle; and several nieces and nephews, and his dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Sterle; his sister, Rosemary Sterle; and father-in-law, Bruce Persig.
A memorial service for Roger will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A private family interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Roger, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
