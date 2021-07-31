Roger John Malner, 88, of Virginia, died on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Edgewood Vista.

Roger was born on Sept. 10, 1932, in Duluth, Minn., to Albert Joseph and Jennie Irene (Lief) Malner. Robert was united in marriage to Patricia Jean Tofte on Sept. 9, 1956.

Roger is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia; children, Rory (Diane née Day) Malner of Gilbert, and Cindy (Doug) Pfefferle of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Bryana (Ben) Andert, Derek (Jessica) Malner, and Noah Pfefferle; eight great-grandchildren; numerous relatives, nieces, and nephews.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gene Malner and Jerry Malner.

A private memorial service will be held.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please go to rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Malner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries