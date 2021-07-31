Roger John Malner, 88, of Virginia, died on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Edgewood Vista.
Roger was born on Sept. 10, 1932, in Duluth, Minn., to Albert Joseph and Jennie Irene (Lief) Malner. Robert was united in marriage to Patricia Jean Tofte on Sept. 9, 1956.
Roger is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia; children, Rory (Diane née Day) Malner of Gilbert, and Cindy (Doug) Pfefferle of Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Bryana (Ben) Andert, Derek (Jessica) Malner, and Noah Pfefferle; eight great-grandchildren; numerous relatives, nieces, and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Gene Malner and Jerry Malner.
A private memorial service will be held.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, please go to rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.