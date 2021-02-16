Roger John Licari, 84, of Biwabik, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Essentia Health – Virginia.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1936, to John and Viola (Fondie) Licari in Biwabik. Roger graduated from the Horace Mann High School, Class of 1955. He furthered his education at Bemidji State and St. Cloud State having earned a degree in education. Roger was united in marriage to Janet Maki on June 6, 1959 at St. John’s Catholic Church. Roger taught in Okanagen, Wash., for three years and Wilber, Wash., for two years before taking a teaching position in Biwabik where he taught for thirty-three years until his retirement in 1996. Roger served as the Athletic Director and coached nearly every sport. He was a member of the Aquanuts Coffee Club, The Italian-American Club, served as the first Athletic Director on the Board of the MN High School League, the Knights of Columbus, and the St. John’s Catholic Church. Roger was proudly inducted into the MN Athletic Directors Hall of Fame (2003) and Mesabi East Hall of Fame (2016). Roger enjoyed golfing, curling, fishing, hunting, and boating. He took the greatest pleasure in spending time and entertaining his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Janet; two sons, Reggie (Cindy Koreen) Licari of Hibbing and Regan Licari of Bloomington; one grandson, Grant Licari of Elk River; a brother, Fr. Jonathan “Ronnie” Licari of Collegeville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; in-laws, Jack and Jennie Maki; and his parents.
A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Biwabik followed by a mass with Fr. Peter Lambert as Celebrant, which will be limited to a maximum of 50 attendees. A public celebration of life will also be held at 1 p.m. at Vi’s Pizza in Biwabik. Current COVID mandates including wearing masks and social distancing will be followed.
Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.