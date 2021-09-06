Roger J. Paradis, 78, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Duluth.
He was born Jan. 6, 1943, in Chisholm, Minn., to Hector and Anna (Muscal) Paradis. He joined the Navy after high school, learning his radio communication skills. His career was spent with the Minnesota State Patrol as a dispatcher.
Roger married the love of his life, Barbara Brown, in Mason City, Iowa in 1972. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Chisholm American Legion Press-Lloyd Post #247, former member of the Chisholm Moose and Jaycees. He was quite the storyteller, and loved to have fun traveling, playing cards, and spending time with his many lifelong friends.
Roger is survived by his children: Tod MacLeod (special friends Shenda and Ella K), Kelly (Bob Coldwell) MacLeod, Sean (Leah) MacLeod; grandchildren, Andy (Breanna), Chelsea (Jeff), Mallory, Gavin, & Sienna; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Phyllis (Jack) Worden, Lois Webster, and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Mary Paradis; beloved wife, Barbara; and brother-in-law, Roger Webster.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer Celebrating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service in the church.
Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
