Roger Ives Nelson, age 74, died on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at his home with loved ones by his side, after his courageous battle with cancer.
He was born July 10, 1946, to Lester and Pat (Gjerstad) Nelson in St. James, Minn. Roger graduated high school in St. James, Class of 1964, where he lettered in wrestling, football, and track. Roger then graduated from Bemidji State University and later got his Master’s Degree. Roger started his career at Virginia Public Schools teaching Biology, Health, Physical Education, and Driver’s Training (1969-2003). He also started the VHS wrestling program in 1969-1970. In 2020, he was honored by Virginia Area Wrestling for 50 years of wrestling and inducted into the St. James Wrestling Hall of Fame. Roger also coached football for VHS. Roger spent his life either playing, teaching, coaching or mentoring his younger brother, nephews, students, children, and grandchildren. He felt passionately that sports built strong character, positive self-esteem, honesty, hard work, and dedication. All these qualities Roger lived by as he “Walked the Walk!”
Roger was married to Ruth Vogt in 1965. They had three children: Jackie Deinhart, Gaylen Nelson and Matthew Nelson.
On June 1, 1985, Roger was united in marriage to Mary Sizer at the Methodist Church in St. James, Minn. They made their home in Britt, Minn., and had three children together: Cody Nelson (Ashley Brownlee), Patrick (Steph) Nelson, and Lindsay Nelson (Jay Delcaro); and step-daughter, Shannon Sawatzky.
Roger and Mary enjoyed 35 loving years together with their large blended family get togethers, playing bags, grilling, and sitting around the campfire. Roger enjoyed hunting with family and friends, and of course, his beloved dogs. He also loved to fish and camp.
Roger is survived by his wife, Mary; his children; many grandchildren; sister, Shiloy Schmidt; stepparents, Arnie and Marilyn Bishop; brothers-in-law: Richard (Debbie) Elness, Scott (Marcia Poulson) Sizer, Clay Sizer, and Todd (Clarice) Sizer; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Pat Nelson; parents-in-law, Patrick and Shirley Sizer; sister, Phyllis Elness; brother, Jeff Nelson; and infant granddaughter, Anna Deinhart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon Saturday, March 13, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. Pastor Richard Lohry of Sand Lake Chapel officiating.
Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lunch will follow at the Virginia Servicemen’s Club.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
