Roger Hutchings, 79, of Hibbing, Minn., died Sunday, March 14, 2021, in his home from natural causes.

Funeral service for Roger will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Chisholm Baptist Church. The Rev. John Koppel will officiate.

Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m funeral at the church.

Interment will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, in Lake George Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by Star of North Marine Corps League.

Arrangements by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn.

