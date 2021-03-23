Roger Hutchings, 79, of Hibbing, Minn., died Sunday, March 14, 2021, in his home from natural causes.
Funeral service for Roger will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Chisholm Baptist Church. The Rev. John Koppel will officiate.
Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m funeral at the church.
Interment will be 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, in Lake George Cemetery.
Military honors will be provided by Star of North Marine Corps League.
Arrangements by Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minn.
