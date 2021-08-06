Roger Harrison Van Cleave, 80, of Aurora, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
He was born on Feb. 15, 1941, to Charles and Evelyn (Klatz) Van Cleave in Duluth.
Roger grew up in Duluth and attended St. Jean’s Catholic School in Duluth and furthered his education at Bemidji State College. Roger was employed by Erie Mining and later LTV Steel for thirty-five years until his retirement. He was united in marriage to Sharlyn Mayerle in 1964 until her death in 1995. Roger later married Sarah Koski on Aug. 13, 2000. Roger was a longtime resident of Aurora and was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He was an avid sports fan and volunteered to coach boys hockey and girls basketball.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Sarah; two children, John (Tia Anderson) Van Cleave of LaCrosse, Wis., and Mary (Brian) Durand of Esko; grandchildren: Morgan (Wayne Hanson), Zane, Devin, Jonah, and Lauren Van Cleave and Brendan and Derian Durand; great-grandchildren, Silas and Kolter Van Cleave; two sisters, Morine Herrick of Las Vegas and Sharon Brown of Puyallup, Wash.; in-laws: Linda Van Cleave, Mary (Doug Gregor) Mulari, Ruth (Robert Benito) Koski, David (Kerry) Koski, Rebecca (Jes) Siiteri, and Rachel (Ron Marosko) Koski; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharlyn; a brother, Richard Van Cleave; and his parents.
Memorial Mass for Roger will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Our Lady of Hope-Holy Rosary Parish in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
