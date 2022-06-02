Roger Gordon Moe

May 10, 1937 — May 23, 2022

Roger Gordon Moe, 85, passed away in Hibbing on May 23, 2022, after a short illness.

He was born May 10, 1937, in Hibbing to Ole and Jennie Moe.

He is survived by his sons: Greg, Scott, Doug, and Chris; along with sisters, Loretta Tupa, Phyllis McGuire; and brother, Ted.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Fletcher) Moe; and sister, Ardella Erickson.

No funeral services will be held.

