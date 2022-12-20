Roger Eugene Olson, 82, of Aurora, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1940, to Edwin and Marie (Lovelace) Olson in Hewitt, Minn. Roger’s family moved to Minneapolis when he was eight years old. He graduated from the Minneapolis Schools in 1958. Roger enlisted in the US Army where he was stationed in Germany for two years. He had been employed by Contour Plastics in Minneapolis, the MSP International Airport, the US Post Office, and most recently as a driver for NW Respiratory. On June 5, 2008, Roger was united in marriage to Dian VanDeHey. He was a member of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora. Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his infectious laugh.
Survivors include his wife: Dian; four grandchildren: Rachel, Jessica, Travis and Elizabeth Olson; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Boeshans; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his two sons: Gordon and Curtis Olson; a brother; and his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial for Roger will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Interment will be in the Rauha Cemetery in Palo.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
