Roger Edward Marjamaa, 65, of Angora, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Roger was born to John and Dagmar (Niemi) Marjamaa on June 15, 1955. Roger attended school in Cook, Minn. Roger was a logger and worked most of his life for Luecken Logging. He was also a talented mechanic and worked for Gustafson Motors until he retired.
Roger loved rock and pop music. He and his ex-wife attended many concerts together. He also loved to watch movies; Western and comedies were his favorite. He loved to tinker with things in the yard. Roger genuinely cared about people and he would do anything for anyone if he could. He enjoyed get-togethers with his friends to have drinks. Roger was a man who laughed the hardest at his own jokes, he laughed so hard that you could not help but to laugh with him. Roger was a kind man and was extremely proud of his Finnish heritage.
Roger is survived by his brother, Jim Rinne of Sparks, Nev.; ex-wife and friend, Laurel Marjamaa; sister-in-law, Joy McKenzie; nephews, Eddie Rinne, Jason Rinne; niece, Elaine Donavan; and numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Byron Marjamaa and Clarence McKenzie.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
