Roger Allen Rengstorf, 86, of Hibbing, passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1933 in New Ulm, Minn., to Raymond and Pearl (Schiller) Rengstorf. Roger and his family lived in a few different places around Minnesota while following his father’s line of work before settling in Hibbing. A proud veteran, Roger joined the military in the early 1950’s and served for the United States Army in the time during the Korean War. In 1956, he married the love of his life, Lois (Harrison) Rengstorf and had a family. He went to work as a manager for NAPA auto parts of Hibbing in 1968 and went on to buy and own the business from 1975 to 1995. An avid hunter, he often traveled to North Dakota to hunt duck and geese. Roger was a member of the Hibbing Trap Club and loved to fish and especially get out on the golf course. He was a member of the Hibbing Country Club and Municipal Golf Course. Roger adored his family and loved spending time with them and was especially proud of his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending winters in Arizona, soaking in the beautiful weather on the golf course. Roger was loved, looked up to and cherished by his family and all who knew him with his constant easy going nature and positive attitude. He never complained, always had an optimistic outlook and absolutely loved his life.
Roger is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Sherri Monson of Midway, Minn., Greg (Roxanne) Rengstorf of Hibbing and Bryan (Mary) Rengstorf of Hibbing; brothers, Sandy Rengstorf of Maple Grove, Minn., and Dwight Rengstorf of Iowa; grandchildren, Mandy (Jim) Card of Hibbing, Chris (Ashley) Rengstorf of Hibbing, Matt Rengstorf of Hibbing, Andy Rengstorf of Hibbing, Brandon (Leah) Monson of Duluth, Minn., Brad (Bethani) Monson of Chisholm, Minn., and Ben (Kristen) Monson of Eveleth, Minn.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Pearl.
Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
