Roger Allen Bauman Sr., 79, of Pineville died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at this home surrounded by family.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1942 to Lawrence and Marie (Collier) Bauman in Harvard, IL. Roger enlisted into the US Navy at the age of sixteen. Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a carpenter in construction. Roger was united in marriage to Rosemarie Imbrescia on March 2, 1962. He was employed by LTV Steel for twenty-two years until the company’s closure. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping most of all. He also enjoyed reading, gardening, puzzles and listening to classic country music. Roger took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his family and friends; as well as his puppy, Gracie.
Survivors include his four children: Tina Frazier of Biwabik, Maria (Clint) Abernathey of Nashwauk, Lawrence (Jody) Bauman of Hoyt Lakes and Roger Jr. (Barb Sersha) Bauman of Palo; thirteen grandchildren: Matthew, Phillip, Nicholas, Anthony, Cody, Zachary, Ashley, Madison, Hunter, Lawrence Jr., Kayla, Tianna, and Brandon; six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Delores Smith of Wonder Lake, IL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie; a great-grandson, Matthew Entner; and his parents.
Funeral services for Roger will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Pastor Brad Felix officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. A reception will be immediately following the services at the Biwabik Pavilion. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
