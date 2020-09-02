Roger Allan Whiteman Sr. “Sid”, 66, of Indian Point Orr, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in his home after a very brief battle with cancer.
Sid requested no services or memorial, but the family will be gathering for a Celebration of Life for his 67th birthday party.
