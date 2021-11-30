Roger Allan Edstrom, 70, of Pharr, Texas, entered eternal rest on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
Roger was born Oct. 20, 1951, in Virginia, Minn.
Roger was a loved one, a friend, and someone special. To family and friends who knew him best, Roger will be remembered as a very exceptional person. Fortunately, Roger enjoyed what he did for a living. Showing a strong work ethic, Roger worked diligently and always found success in his career. He spent the majority of his life employed in the public sector, finishing his career with the State of Minnesota before retiring to the Rio Grande Valley in 2013. Roger will always be remembered as the local handyman in the communities he resided. Roger enjoyed his leisure time by taking part in various hobbies. His favorite pursuits were golfing, fishing, hunting and being outdoors-he truly enjoyed the solitude of nature. He was content to enjoy his favorite pastimes alone but loved to share his interests with others especially with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.
Simply stated, Roger was a good and kind person, an individual who will for all time be remembered by his family and friends as being caring and giving, someone who was a vital part of their lives. Roger will continue to shine in the hearts of his family and friends. He leaves behind him a legacy of life-long friendships and many cherished memories.
Roger is survived by his cherished wife of 49 years, Donna Edstrom; sons, Paul Edstrom (Rebecca) and Dean Edstrom (Dena); grandchildren, Abby Jo, Brody, Vanessa, and McKenna; siblings, Becky (Randy Constantine), Robert Edstrom, Mona Pikula and Bobbi (Steve Huss); as well as nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, extended family and numerous friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Ann Edstrom; and his brother, Calvin Edstrom Jr.
Family will be hosting a memorial service on a later date and details are to follow.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley of Pharr, Texas.
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Edstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
