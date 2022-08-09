Rodney ‘Rod’ Hansen

Memorial service for Rodney “Rod” Hansen,74, of Aurora, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Rockwell Church, 93 Midway Drive, Virginia with Pastor Chris Teien officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Virginia Serviceman’s Club Color Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley, MN. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.

Rod went peacefully to be with the Lord at his home in Aurora on Aug. 2, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries