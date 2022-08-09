Memorial service for Rodney “Rod” Hansen,74, of Aurora, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Rockwell Church, 93 Midway Drive, Virginia with Pastor Chris Teien officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Virginia Serviceman’s Club Color Guard. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Rosehill Cemetery in Hinckley, MN. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Rod went peacefully to be with the Lord at his home in Aurora on Aug. 2, 2022.
Rod was born Jan. 9, 1948, to Robert and Mildred (Tonn) Hansen in Rush City, Minn. He was a graduate of Hinckley High School in 1966 and attended Pine City Community College with a degree in Mechanical Drafting. He worked as a draftsman/surveyor for the City of Minneapolis.
In 1970 he joined the US Airforce serving in Thailand, Michigan and Minnesota. Upon his discharge he returned to his position with the City of Minneapolis and joined the Army National Guard. Rod and his family later moved to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where he owned and operated the Montgomery Wards Store, worked for Erie Mining Company and began his insurance career with New York Life. He went on to own Minnesota Insurance Services North, retiring in 2016.
Rod married Kathleen “Kathy” Cobetto in Hibbing, Minn., on June 24, 1972. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Rod was a member of First Baptist Church in Aurora and later Rockwell Church in Virginia, Minn. Rod’s faith and family were very important to him. He enjoyed working with youth groups, serving in committee and leadership positions, and leading small Bible studies. He loved fishing and spending time with his sons and grandsons, lunch and coffee with friends, singing and entertaining company.
Rod is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Daniel (Wandajean) and Jaramy; grandsons, Kieran Hansen and Hunter Flannigan; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Rose Hansen; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Jim Doxtater; sister-in-law, Jan Bohac, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jon and Sandy Cobetto; five nieces and nephews.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law; Pearl and Jim Cobetto; and a brother-in-law, Barry Bohac.
