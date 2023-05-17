It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Rodney “Rod” F. Long, age 55, of Britt, Minn. Rod passed away in his home on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with his wife, Dennette, and his faithful “sport dog” Teddy by his side. Rod had undergone a courageous battle with cancer, and fought until the very end.
Rod was born on July 4, 1967, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Renee Hough of Farmington, Minn., and Floyd Long of Britt, Minn. Rod attended Virginia High School, and went on to receive his CDL from HCC. Rod worked with his father Floyd at his family business from a young age, before becoming an entrepreneur and adventuring out on his own to start businesses in concrete and snow plowing.
Rod loved spending his free time with family and friends. He loved outdoor activities especially if they involved any horse power. From mud racing to deer hunting to relaxing on the pontoon, Rod was always getting the most out of life.
He is survived by his wife Dennette, and 6 children—son Steven Long (Rebecca Voss), daughter Laura Long (Joe Johnson), daughter Elizabeth Long, Matthew (Amy) LaFlamme, Morgan Absher (Justin Thunstrom), and Taylor Absher. He is also survived by his parents Renee Hough and Floyd Long, his siblings Nancy (Shad) Dockter, Trent (Cindy) Long, April Ayotte, Travis Long, Jolene Long, and Riley Wudinich, his 4 grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rod was preceded in death by his grandparents and stepmother Sandy Paavala Long.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 pm Friday, May 19, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing, Minn., with a formal service to follow at 1 pm. Memorials would be preferred in lieu of flowers. The family would also like to thank Rod’s medical team, especially Dr. Fedor and Gene McQue.
