Rodney ‘Rod’ F. Long

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Rodney “Rod” F. Long, age 55, of Britt, Minn. Rod passed away in his home on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with his wife, Dennette, and his faithful “sport dog” Teddy by his side. Rod had undergone a courageous battle with cancer, and fought until the very end.

